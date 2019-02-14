KENT COUNTY, Mich — Rescue crews say two snowmobilers were out on Lincoln Lake, in northeastern Kent County, when both of them fell through the ice Wednesday night.

One made it to shore and was able to call 9-1-1. Rescue crews were out in the early morning hours with a hovercraft searching for the missing rider. The search was suspended overnight but a recovery effort will resume in the morning.

The Rescue Captain says Lincoln Lake is known for not completely freezing over in the winter.

The ice is thick near the shore but is open water towards the center.

The call came in to Kent County dispatch around 10:30 p.m.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

