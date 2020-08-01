MT PLEASANT, Mich. — After an "overwhelming response" the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort's hotel furniture sale has been canceled for the general public.

The sale, which started on Jan. 6, was restricted to Saginaw Chippewa Tribal members and was expected to open to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

However, the casino says it's now canceled until further notice.

"The Soaring Eagle team has been working diligently, moving furniture from the hotel rooms to the ballroom for the past three days," the casino explained in a press release. "The tribal community began lining up an hour prior to the doors opening for the sale."

Within the first hour of the sale, the casino says a line grew to approximately 500 people. King-size mattresses, televisions, desks, mirrors, dining sets and more were available for purchase. Smaller items such as luggage racks and trash cans were available for free while supplies lasted.

This is the first multi-room furniture sale that Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has endeavored. There will be a total of 213 rooms stripped. Staff will continue delivering furniture to the ballroom until 213 rooms are empty.

The casino says the sale is part of the preparation for the upcoming resort rooms' renovation and construction. The project is expected to be completed in phases.

