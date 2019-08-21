WALKER, Mich. — The small black bear who has been spotted in Walker the past few weeks now has a t-shirt.

"Summer of the Bear" shirts are now being sold at Sobie Meats in Walker.

Sobie Meats partnered with the Walker Police Department for the shirts. The shirts sell for $10 and all the proceeds go toward Thin Blue Line of Michigan. The foundation helps families of hurt or fallen officers.

"They ordered a bunch yesterday and they almost sold completely out," said Community Liaison Officer Mitch Harkema with Walker Police. "They had another batch come in today and they are almost out of certain sizes."

Walker Police said the bear sightings have become less frequent and they suggest that residents who don't want the bear in their backyard to temporarily take down their bird feeders.

The Summer of the Bear is also a reference to The Summer of Sid in Walker when a 16-foot-python wandered through the town in 1978.

