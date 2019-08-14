GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the 13 ON YOUR SIDE story which aired Tuesday, David Kuras' sign and tree has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

13 ON YOUR SIDE received several comments and messages about similar experiences, where residents claim Consumers Energy never let them know their trees were subject to trimming.

Consumers Energy claims it sent out notices to David Kuras, beginning last September with the most recent one sent out in April. This, in an effort to alert him that his tree needed to be trimmed away from the power lines.

"I did not see anything, no," Kuras said.

Now, Kuras is unhappy with the way his tree looks.

"I probably would have cut it myself knowing the extent that they were going to do to this," Kuras said.

On Facebook, many are sharing similar stories.

In one post, a viewer writes: "They took out my beautiful red maple out in front of my house now we have no shade...they just decided to take it out, no warning whatsoever."

However, Consumers says every customer whose trees may impact power lines are always given ample notice through mailers.

Another post reads: "When my husband and son died, I had a large maple planted...this summer consumers 'trimmed' it, the tree is ruined."

Others read, "I'd rather they butcher the tree than be stuck without power in 100 + or -12 degrees. If homeowners would be more responsible in trimming and shaping the tree to begin with they wouldn't have all the issues."

This viewer agrees, writing: "Since the trees in my neighborhood have been trimmed, our power outages are almost non existent."

Consumers Energy says trees interfering with significant power lines require trimming to improve electric reliability.

There is a brochure posted on the Consumers Energy website that shows images of how a tree may look after its trimmed to avoid encroaching on lines.

But in another viewer's Facebook post he writes: "There's a difference between trimming and butchering. All too often the company butchers it, so they don't have to come back for a long time, (ever)."

If a your tree has been trimmed without your knowledge, call 800-836-8451, extension nine and ask for Justin.

