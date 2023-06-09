x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 injured in Solon Twp. crash; roadway partially closed

It is unclear what led up to the crash at this time. Deputies are still on scene investigating.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in Solon Township early Friday morning.

Kent County Central Dispatch says the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 15000 block of White Creek Avenue NE near Wiersma Street NE, which is near Cedar Springs.

Only one vehicle was involved. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. Deputies are still on scene as of 6:30 a.m.

Part of White Creek Avenue NE remains closed for investigation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Fire breaks out at Byron Lakes Apartments

Before You Leave, Check This Out