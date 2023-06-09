2 injured in Solon Twp. crash; roadway partially closed

It is unclear what led up to the crash at this time. Deputies are still on scene investigating.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in Solon Township early Friday morning.

Kent County Central Dispatch says the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 15000 block of White Creek Avenue NE near Wiersma Street NE, which is near Cedar Springs.

Only one vehicle was involved. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. Deputies are still on scene as of 6:30 a.m.

Part of White Creek Avenue NE remains closed for investigation.

