Some girl scout cookies may be harder to find this year

One of the two bakers of Girl Scout Cookies nationwide is facing labor and supply chain challenges. While stock is good now, things could change later in the season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This weekend kicks off Girl Scout Cookie Booth season. Soon, Girl Scout troops will be outside your local grocery store and other areas selling boxes of the treats.

However, one of the bakers of Girl Scout Cookies is dealing with labor and supply chain challenges many industries are also facing. There are two cookie bakers that supply cookies for Girl Scouts nationwide: ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers.

Little Brownie Bakers supplies cookies for the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, which is the council covering Saginaw, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Jackson areas.

"There are some challenges that Little Brownie is facing related to labor and being able to produce the amount of cookies that that folks need," said Brenna Smith, communications manager for Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan.

The good news, however, is they have enough supply at this moment. Smith said they are in communication with the baker, and staying up to date on any shortages.

"We have all nine varieties of cookies at this time," said Smith, "And we're fulfilling all of our initial orders this week."

However, things can always change. Smith said while they do not anticipate any shortage-related supply challenges, there may be a time where they would have to limit how many cases of a cookie is available, or some other mitigation strategy.

In West Michigan, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore is not dealing with the same supply challenges. The Council, which serves Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Traverse City, and more, uses ABC Bakers for their cookies.

A spokesperson for the council said the area will have no issues getting Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scout Cookie sale is an annual way for girls to learn how to communicate and run a business. Smith said they are taught to identify a goal and work toward it. In doing so, they learn leadership and ownership experience.

"We're shuffling inventory around," said Smith, "And really modeling for our girls what it looks like to run a business during a pandemic when there are these supply chain issues."

To find a Girl Scout Troop selling cookies near you, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder on their website.

You can also download the Cookie Finder App.

