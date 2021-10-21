West Michigan's largest furniture manufacturers to require COVID-19 vaccine

The companies made the decision in order to maintain business with the government.

West Michigan's big three furniture manufacturers have announced that they will require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in response to President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate.

MillerKnoll, which is part of Herman Miller, Haworth, and Steelcase are mandating all employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, 2021.

The companies made the decision in order to maintain business with the government, which makes up a large percent of their business.

MillerKnoll, which is part of Herman Miller, says it's the largest supplier of furnishings to the federal government.

MillerKnoll is offering employees up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

There will be medical and religious exemptions made but those who refuse to be vaccinated will no longer be employed.

