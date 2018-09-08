GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The pros of the wake surf industry will take to Millennium Park, starting Friday.

Wake surfing started in the 1950's and plays off wakeboarding. Tommy's, in Comstock Park, offers lessons and wants to give everyone an opportunity to give it a try. In order to show people what wake surfing is all about, the team at Tommy's is bringing the masters of the craft to Grand Rapids from August 10 - 12.

"We're hosting the first ever Tommy's Wake Surf Open," said Matt Proulx, a Tommy's employee. "We have 80 competitors worldwide - it's going to be out of control."

"In the last 10 years, boats have been redesigned to have surfing technologies on them," said Cole Jensen, who gives lessons at Tommy's. "We basically have technology on the back of the boat that allows us to surf 10, 15, 20, 25 feet behind the boat without rope."

