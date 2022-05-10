Some Kent Co. residents facing 911 outage

Cedar Springs residents who use a landline and have the telephone prefix "616-696-XXXX" are currently unable to make any outgoing calls, including to 911.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you live in Cedar Springs and meet specific qualifications, you may be unable to call 911.

AT&T reports that Cedar Springs residents who use a landline and have the telephone prefix "616-696-XXXX" are currently unable to make outgoing calls.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says if there is an emergency, these residents are asked to use a cell phone to dial 911 and provide the dispatcher with their exact location.

Anyone can contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (616)632-3113.

13 On Your Side will update this story when the outage is fixed.

