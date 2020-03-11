SOS, AG warn of robocalls telling Michiganders to vote Wednesday due to long lines Tuesday

Anyone who plans to vote in person must be in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. Tuesday. No votes will be taken Wednesday.

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed Tuesday that an unknown party is purposefully spreading voter misinformation in Flint via robocalls.

The calls are reportedly going out to Flint residents and telling them that due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow – Wednesday, Nov. 4. Both Benson and Nessel said these claims are false and that they are meant to confuse voters.

“Lines in the area and across the state are minimal and moving quickly, and Michigan voters can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression, and we will be working quickly all day to stamp out any misinformation aimed at preventing people from exercising their right to vote,” Benson said.

Tuesday is the last day to vote in the 2020 general election. Anyone who plans to vote in person must be in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. Tuesday. No votes will be taken Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding voter misinformation can submit tips by emailing misinformation@michigan.gov.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

