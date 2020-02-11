SOS Benson: Polling places will be clean, safe on Election Day

On Monday, Benson said voters will be safe – both from COVID-19 and voter intimidation.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is confident that polling places will be safe, clean and accessible on Election Day.

The general election is only one day away, and people will soon be lining up at the polls. On Monday, Benson said voters will be safe – both from COVID-19 and voter intimidation. When it comes to COVID-19, Benson said election workers will be equipped with masks, gloves and cleaning supplies. Health and safety protocols will also be in place.

“We have already held two successful elections since the COVID-19 pandemic came to Michigan, and voters can go to the polls tomorrow confident that protecting their health and safety is our highest priority,” said Benson. “All election workers are required to wear masks, all voters are strongly encouraged to do so, and my administration has provided masks, gloves, sanitizer and more to jurisdictions statewide.”

So far, 2.9 million Michiganders have already cast their absentee ballots, which Benson said is 60% of the expected total turnout. This means less people will be voting in person at the polls. Benson said this will reduce the potential for crowding.

Additionally, Benson said voters will be safe from intimidation and harassment at the polls.

“The bottom line is that voter intimidation is illegal,” said Benson. “As the Court of Appeals confirmed, anyone who intimidates a voter in Michigan by brandishing a firearm is committing a felony, and this is enforceable by Michigan State Police and local law enforcement. As Michigan’s Chief Elections Officer I have a duty to protect every voter and their right to cast their vote free from intimidation and harassment. The Attorney General and I are working with state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the law is followed statewide.”

Registered voters can find their polling place location here.

