SOS election initiatives estimated to register more than 100,000 to vote

LANSING, Mich — Secretary of State (SOS) mailings are estimated to register more than 100,000 Michiganders to vote for the general election, the SOS office announced Saturday.

The estimated number is based on current responses to the mailings and upcoming registration deadlines, the office said.

“Michigan citizens want to vote. We have seen record-breaking turnout through the year and are on pace to break more turnout records in the general election,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “When more people participate in our elections our government is a better reflection of the will of the people and our democracy is stronger.”

In September, the Michigan Department of State announced that it would send out about 700,000 letters to Michiganders who have a Michigan driver’s license or state identification card and were eligible but not yet registered to vote. The letters informed people on how to register to vote by going online or by returning the enclosed card to the SOS.

According to the SOS, the mailings were sent as part of the state’s participation in Electric Registration Information Center (ERIC), which ensures the accuracy of state voter registration lists.

