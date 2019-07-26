GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For three years, 11-year-old Grace Roelofs has set up her lemonade stand in the yard of her Northview home.

This year, her 14-year-old cousin, Sam LaMore joined her selling lemonade and treats. Business was going well until late Thursday afternoon when a young man stopped by the home, on Grand River Drive NE near 5 Mile Road, and asked for change for a $20 bill. But instead of giving them the $20, he grabbed a plate of homemade brownies, most of their money, jumped in his car and drove off.

Grace’s mom Samantha Roelofs posted what happened on a Northview neighborhood Facebook page, hoping the young man would see it and return what he took. Instead, neighbors and members of the community showed up to support the kids’ business and lift their spirits, despite what happened.

Life definitely gave the two kids lemons but they were able to turn it around by making lemonade for the whole neighborhood.

“A lot of people stopped by and encouraged the kids and that was really sweet. That was really nice." Samantha said. "So, it turned it around into a good situation.”

The kids received so much support that they were able more than triple the money taken by the man.

Grand Cakes, on Plainfield Avenue, also heard about what happened and donated lemon cookies to the kids’ business. The lemonade stand is still open. So, if you’re craving a cool drink and a treat, you get a free cookie with every lemonade purchase.

