South Carolina to observe Confederate Memorial Day

On Monday you will find state offices and some local government offices closed in observation of the holiday that is held every year on May 10.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will close state government offices Monday to mark Confederate Memorial Day.

Some local government offices will also close in observation of the holiday that is held every year on May 10.

South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday.

State offices in Alabama and Mississippi closed down for their Confederate Memorial Days late last month.