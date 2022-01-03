City of South Haven approves pier barrier, beach closure ordinance

The measures aim to keep people out of the water during unsafe conditions. City council members say they're working to address concerns about the ordinances.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven approved a beach closure and pier barrier ordinance Monday, which aims to keep swimmers out of the water during dangerous conditions.

The measures were proposed as a way to close the beach and pier when necessary, like when the health department conducts E. coli tests or during dangerous swimming conditions. The barrier will cost the city $20,000 to install.

Some South Haven residents spoke out against the measures at a city council meeting, arguing that a barrier may not be able to keep people away from the water. City council members say they’re working to address these concerns.

Code enforcement officials, not police, would be responsible for fining those who go into closed areas of the beaches.

“We tried to set this up so it was not so dependent on a police officer being down there because we know when it's the summertime they have limited resources, but one thing we can look at is having seasonal officers who are code enforcement,” said South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier.

The city is also hoping to continue to educate people about when it is and is not safe to get in the water.

A similar barrier is used at Holland State Park.

