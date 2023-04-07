South Haven issues Boil Water Advisory after water main joint fails

Crews were replacing a fire hydrant when a water main joint failed, causing low water pressure at the corner of Broadway and Huron Friday.

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan — If you had low or no water pressure at any point Friday within the City of South Haven, you'll want to boil your water until further notice.

City officials said a crew was working to replace a hydrant at the corner of Broadway and Huron when a water main joint failed.

That caused widespread water pressure loss.

This boil water notice impacts customers in the mapped service area here:

Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable alternate source

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will announce that the water is safe for consumption.

