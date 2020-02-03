SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews in South Haven responded to a "unique" call Monday.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said a semitruck driver pulled onto the shoulder of northbound I-196 near Pheonix Road when he saw smoke in his rear-view mirrors.

The truck was hauling hay, which had caught fire.

The driver and another trucker tried to douse the flames with extinguishers, but they were unable to put the fire out.

Fire crews responded at 10 a.m. and they were able to confine the fire to the front third of the hay load. It took responders two hours to off-load the burning hay.

The semitruck cab and trailer were not damaged.

"The trucker was able to continue his trip, albeit without a good share of his load," a news release said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.