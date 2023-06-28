Crews repairing gas leak in South Haven; residents asked to avoid the area

The gas leak was caused by construction work in the area of LaGrange Street and Green Street.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews are responding to a major gas leak in South Haven, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

The gas leak was caused by construction work in the area of LaGrange Street and Green Street. It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

People are encouraged to avoid the area while crews are working. The repairs are expected to take "awhile," according to SHAES officials.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

