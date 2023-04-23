x
Suspect arrested after South Haven man shot in the head

The victim, a 60-year-old, had reportedly been shot by the woman he was in a relationship with. It took police 5 hours to take her into custody.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a South Haven man in the head, police say.

South Haven officers heard of the shooting around 1:26 a.m. A caller said a gunshot victim was en route to a hospital from a personal car. 

The victim, a 60-year-old, had reportedly been shot at a residence in the 72000 block of M-43. Police say he was in a relationship with the suspect, 33-year-old South Haven woman.

Police spent hours tracking the suspect and arrested her at 6:36 a.m. Officials are determining what she will be charged with.

It is unknown the condition of the victim at this time.

    

