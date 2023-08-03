South Haven prepares to celebrate the 60th National Blueberry Festival next week

From a blueberry pie eating contest to the parade, the National Blueberry Festival is ready to celebrate this fruit's impact on southwest Michigan.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — One of the nation's oldest continuously-running fruit festivals is gearing up for its 60th anniversary next week in South Haven.

The National Blueberry Festival is scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 10 and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 13.

The annual event celebrates the delicious tiny fruit's impact on southwest Michigan's culture, economy and agritourism.

A blueberry pie eating contest, blueberry pancake breakfast, the Blueberry Youth Pageant, craft fair, 5k run/walk, live music, parade and more are on tap this year.

“We are so excited for the return of the National Blueberry Festival, it’s a great opportunity for both locals and visitors to celebrate our amazing community and, of course, delicious blueberries,” said Jennifer Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The festival is a great way for South Haven to celebrate the agritourism industry that contributes so positively to our local economy.”

South Haven boasts the largest concentration of blueberry growers globally, with more than 18,000 acres of blueberry farms within a 50-mile radius.

Michigan as a whole produces more than 100 million pounds of blueberries a year.

You can learn more about the National Blueberry Festival, including a schedule of events here.

