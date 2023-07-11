Michigan DNR to demolish South Haven covered bridge; Replacement will not have cover

The Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources plans to completely remove and replace the bridge without a cover this summer in addition to repaving the Kal-Haven Trail.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews are scheduled to begin demolition work this week on the Donald F. Nichols Covered Bridge in South Haven.

In the late 1980s, the bridge was rebuilt from what once was a 150-year-old railroad trestle. Workers turned it into a 108-foot-long covered footbridge.

Walkers and bicyclists use the bridge over the Black River along the Kal-Haven Trail Linear State Park.

The bridge is in need of repairs, and using ARPA funds, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to resurface the Kal-Haven Trail State Park between South Haven and Bloomingdale.

The closure is set for July 10 and is expected to last until at least early 2024.

Over the weekend, South Haven locals held a get-together to share memories from the bridge ahead of the demolition work.

Some community organizations were hoping to replace the bridge and add a new cover, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' plans for the future do not include a cover.

“We did everything we could to try and maintain the historical significance and integrity of our beloved attraction,” said Jennifer Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The Visitors Bureau offered $100,000 in funding to kick off local fundraising efforts for a new bridge cover and we have been diligently working with the DNR since we learned about the repaving project late last year. We’re sad to see that our efforts were unsuccessful at this time.”

While the bridge will be completely removed and replaced, the DNR agreed to save and store some remnants of the covered bridge for future use.

Brainstorming efforts to preserve and repurpose the bridge's original materials are underway.

“While we’re sad to see this staple of our community be taken down, we’re excited to find a creative way to keep the memory of this piece of South Haven history alive,” said Sistrunk. “Our community is what makes South Haven special and we look forward to continuing to promote traditions, events and attractions that both locals and tourists alike can enjoy.”

If you're looking for a West Michigan covered bridge to visit, the Ada Bridge is an option.

You can learn more about historic crossings and bridges in Michigan here.

