Annual pancake breakfast to benefit family of fallen firefighter Ethan Quillen

This year, the proceeds of the breakfast will be split between South Haven Emergency Services and the family of Ethan Quillen, who was killed in the line of duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — An annual pancake breakfast held by South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) will be giving back to the family of a firefighter who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Lt. Ethan Quillen, 28, was killed Feb. 22 when he was responding to a call for a downed power line. While the original downed line was taken care of, a tree branch brought a second line down, killing Quillen.

Quillen, 28, was a volunteer firefighter, a husband and a father, and a Marine who had been volunteering at the Paw Paw Fire Department since 2019 and had worked his way up to the rank of Lieutenant.

He was remembered by friends and family as "selfless, kind, loving, hard-working, and so much more."

While the annual breakfast is held each Memorial Day weekend to benefit SHAES, half of this year's proceeds will go to Quillen's family.

Those interested can go to SHAES on Blue Star Highway from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28. The breakfast can be enjoyed sitting at the fire station or by going through a drive-thru in that station.

Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage and beverages. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for kids aged 4 through 14. Kids under 4 are free.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.