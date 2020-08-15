South Haven pays tribute to 'citizen heroes' with flyover of WWII planes

The tribute was a flyover of vintage World War II aircraft by the Hooligan Flight Team.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Most years, South Haven holds a Salute to Veterans on this weekend in the summer. But COVID-19 restrictions pivoted this year's tribute.

The theme of the event this year was changed to be a salute to "Citizen Heroes"--first responders, health care workers, essential workers and every citizen who has followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

The tribute was a flyover of vintage World War II aircraft by the Hooligan Flight Team.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services aerial truck displayed a large American flag at an American Legion Post to great the flight team. Honor guards conducted a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps to honor fallen veterans during the pandemic.

The flyover also occurred over Bangor, Covert, Saugatuck and Douglas.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.