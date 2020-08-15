x
South Haven pays tribute to 'citizen heroes' with flyover of WWII planes

The tribute was a flyover of vintage World War II aircraft by the Hooligan Flight Team.
Credit: South Haven Area Emergency Services

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Most years, South Haven holds a Salute to Veterans on this weekend in the summer. But COVID-19 restrictions pivoted this year's tribute. 

The theme of the event this year was changed to be a salute to "Citizen Heroes"--first responders, health care workers, essential workers and every citizen who has followed COVID-19 safety protocols. 

The tribute was a flyover of vintage World War II aircraft by the Hooligan Flight Team.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services aerial truck displayed a large American flag at an American Legion Post to great the flight team. Honor guards conducted a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps to honor fallen veterans during the pandemic. 

The flyover also occurred over Bangor, Covert, Saugatuck and Douglas. 

Credit: SHAES

    

