South Haven Police searching for suspect who made threats, possibly armed

Officers are searching for a man who made threats and may have a gun. He ran away from police Tuesday afternoon and was spotted heading towards the beach.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Officers are searching for a man who made threats and may have a gun, the South Haven Police Department says.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were told about a suspect who made assaultive threats and might be armed in the 16000 block of 77th Street in South Haven Township.

Police arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, but he refused to follow commands and ran into his home on 77th Street.

Officers were able to learn more about the suspect and his recent behavior, the South Haven Police say. They obtained a search warrant for his home and closed a portion of 77th Street while they investigated.

A witness told police they saw the suspect running through a nearby property toward the beach. Officers established a perimeter and multiple K9 units attempted to locate the man.

The suspect was not found. Police are continuing their search, but say charges are requested.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.