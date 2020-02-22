SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A power outage is affecting the entire city of South Haven Saturday.

City officials said AEP Energy lost the main feed going into town, and there are no issues with the city system.

AEP expects to restore power by 1:30 p.m.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.