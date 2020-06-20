Kitchen fire contained at South Haven restaurant

The fire was found behind a broiler on the first-floor of the building.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Area Emergency Services contained a kitchen fire at Clementine's restaurant in downtown South Haven on Saturday.

Crews responded to 500 Phoenix Street around 1:30 p.m. on a report of Clementine's employees who smelled smoke. Patrons of the business were evacuated.

The fire was found behind a broiler on the first-floor of the building. It was extinguished using water to prevent contamination of other food areas.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A news release said Clementine's had just reopened on Monday, June 15 after being closed for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It closed again on Saturday because of the fire. The restaurant said they "won't be closed for long."

One SHAES firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. The outdoor temperature was 91 degrees.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: