No one injured in South Haven Twp. house fire

Fire crews quickly confined the fire to an upstairs bedroom and extinguished the flames. The Red Cross is now working with the occupants.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — No one was injured in a fire at a South Haven Township home, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in a home on M-140 near 16th Avenue. Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely.

Fire crews quickly confined the fire to an upstairs bedroom and extinguished the flames. The Red Cross is now working with the occupants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities say it was mostly impacting bedding.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.