South Haven worker dies after falling 16 feet

A 49-year-old laborer was moving trash from a second story window before falling.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A person has died after taking a 16 foot fall to the ground at work, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday.

On Friday, June 24, a 49-year-old laborer was moving trash from a second story window into a wood box on the forks of a rough terrain fork truck.

The person then exited the window into the box. The box and the person fell off the forks, 16 feet from the ground, and passed away from their injuries.

This was the 18th worker death in Michigan in 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.