Hispanic Center of Western Michigan launches voter registration hotline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan launched a hotline to make the voter registration process easier for Spanish-speaking people in the community.

They hope the program will increase voter turnout and eliminate barriers that may prevent those in the community from voting.

Services are offered over the phone and in-person at their facility, located on 1204 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW. No appointment is necessary.

"We tried to really assess each individual and kind of their comfort in navigating the system themselves, or kind of what barriers that might be facing because they might not have access to a computer or technology," Holly Rea-Clarkson, workforce development manager, said.

"And so, how can we bring them in to really go through the registration process, or to show them how that they can look and confirm their information, apply for absentee ballots, etcetera," she added.

Organizers say you can call Omara at (616) 246-0562 or Rocio at (616) 246-568 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Questions the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan can help with includes:

How to register to vote

How to check if you're already registered to vote

How to order your ticket to vote absent and receiving help for your application

Where your voting box is

Where the offices of the secretary of your city or municipality

Receive help reviewing the process of your application to vote absentee

Receive help programing your plan for voting day

