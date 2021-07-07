Sparta to hold ‘dirt drags,’ parade, fireworks at festival’s return

Sparta’s annual Town and Country Days festival is returning from July 14 to 17, with tons of events to celebrate the town's birthday.

SPARTA, Michigan — Sparta’s annual Town and Country Days festival is returning from July 14 to 17. They’re planning fireworks, a parade, a beer tent and a new event called a ‘dirt drag’ at this year’s event – all to celebrate Sparta’s 175th birthday.

The parade will take place Saturday, with a mile-long walk of area fire trucks, business floats, and the finale with the Sparta High School band.

After the parade, the town’s ‘birthday party’ will commence. Sparta residents and guests will be given free ice cream treats, access to bounce houses, activity booths, and games up for family fun until around 3 p.m. in the downtown area. Their classic Alumni Beer Tent will also be present.

The festival has been a Sparta tradition for 75 years. This year, however, they plan to add new touches with a specialized event for their visitors.

The ‘dirt drags’ will allow any vehicle with tires to run on their 300-foot-long track Saturday. Trophies will be given to the winners of certain classes. It’ll be $10 to watch the races, with farm fun afterward, including a haybale toss and peddle tractor pull. Fireworks will follow at approximately 10:15 p.m.

More information and their schedule is located here.

