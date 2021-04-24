Families celebrate Sparta Sports Park opening

The park has multiple baseball fields that will be used for rugby, soccer and flag football.

SPARTA, Mich. — The Sparta community celebrated the opening of the Sparta Sports Park on Saturday.

Families came to the park this afternoon to see the multiple baseball fields that will be used for rugby, soccer and flag football.

"As you can see, we have multiple ball fields out here. We have walking trails, frisbee golf, in the future we're going to have a pavilion, playground equipment and more walking trails coming in from the Village of Sparta."

The park has been in the works for nearly 12 years.

