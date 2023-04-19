Lockdown lifted at Sparta Senior High School after person who entered building removed

The whole ordeal lasted a little over 15 minutes, the school said.

SPARTA, Michigan — Sparta Senior High School was in a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a 16-year-old entered the building without permission.

The school said it happened around 12:15 p.m.

Staff worked to put the facility into lockdown while they approached the teen and removed them from the building.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the teen was not a current student at the high school.

The ordeal lasted a little over 15 minutes. The principal lifted the lockdown at 12:32 p.m. and classes resumed as normal following the incident.

"The safety and security of staff and students are our most significant focus. The staff and students were exceptional in their recognition and response. We are grateful to Deputy Costa and the local law enforcement for their immediate response," the school said in a Facebook post.

Spartans, Today at roughly 12:15, an individual who was not permitted to enter the high school entered the building. ... Posted by Sparta Area Schools - Sparta, MI on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Police say the case will be reviewed by a juvenile prosecutor.

