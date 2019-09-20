SPARTA, Mich. — If you're ready to get into the fall spirit, we have the perfect event!

Check out Sparta's Michigan Apple Fest, which is taking place all day Saturday, Sept. 21 at Roger's Park. This year's theme is "Fall On In! It's Appletime!"

There will be local food and drinks, cider and doughnuts, games and activities perfect for kids, live music, a car show and a petting zoo. You can also learn about the history of apples in the State of Michigan, which is vast.

Michigan Apple Fest Michigan Apple Fest invites you to participate in good old fashioned... home-baked competition. We are very excited to announce the sponsorship of the Sparta Lions Club for this event. What better way to celebrate and honor the well loved grower Merlin Kraft than with a home baked pie filled with Michigan Apples!

This is the fourth year the festival has taken place in Sparta.

For a map and full schedule of events, be sure to check out Michigan Apple Fest online.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other events featured on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.