SPARTA, Michigan — They're the photos people across the nation are talking about. Andrew Sietsema captured the beauty of nature on West Michigan's Fruit Ridge.

"Ghost apples" are sometimes left behind when freezing rain covers apples, which then freeze and turn to mush, according to Sietsema. While pruning, he noticed that the apple mush was draining out the bottom, and what was left behind was an amazing sight.

He posted it on Facebook and as of 7:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 it had nearly 9,000 shares.

