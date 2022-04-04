Fire crews rescue dog from house fire in Sparta overnight

Crews are still investigating the source of the flames, but they believe it started in the back of the house before spreading elsewhere.

SPARTA, Michigan — A fire damaged a home in Sparta overnight Monday.

Just before midnight, first responders and firefighters were called out to Pine Island Drive near 13 Mile on reports of a house on fire.

Crews learned there was no one home, but two dogs were inside.

One pup made it outside on its own, while the other had to be rescued from the second floor.

Crews are still investigating the source of the flames, but they believe it started in the back of the house by the hot tub before spreading into the home's attic.

