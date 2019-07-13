SPARTA, Mich. — Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's has been a fixture in Sparta for 25 years.

The Mexican eatery celebrated its anniversary Saturday with an all-day outdoor party. From noon to 10 p.m., the restaurant had live music, food and drinks.

The events featured were dueling pianos, salsa dancing lessons and even a comedy show. They were also selling 25th anniversary t-shirts.

