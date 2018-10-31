SPARTA, Mich. - The Sparta Village councilman nabbed in an undercover sting released his official resignation Wednesday morning.

Ryan Hayes will step down from his village council position, effective immediately. In his letter to the media, Hayes said his, "personal situation has become a distraction."

Earlier this month, Hayes waived his preliminary hearing. He was arrested in September after making arrangements to meet and have sex with who he thought was a teenaged girl. Hayes was actually texting with an undercover officer with the Kent County Sheriff's Department. He was arrested after arriving at the planned meeting place.

In his resignation letter, Hayes maintains his innocence, stating his resignation is not an admission of guilt.

The community will cast votes in November for his replacement.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM