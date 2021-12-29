Gov. Whitmer declares Dec. 30 as ‘Spartan Day’

MSU is currently ranked No. 11 and is 10-2 this season.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Spartans football team is just hours away from their biggest game of the season. To celebrate the big day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Thursday, Dec. 30 as Spartan Day.

The Spartans will be taking the field Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Panthers for this year’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the Spartans’ 30th bowl game in history.

“I encourage every Michigander to root for the Spartans as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl,” Whitmer said. “Spartan teams are never beaten, and under Coach Mel Tucker’s leadership this year we have seen an expectation-defying season like no other. Go Green and Tuck Comin’!”

This is only Tucker's second year coaching at MSU, and the 2021 season has had a sharp contrast compared to the one last year.

Last year, the team finished the season unranked with a 2-5 record.

