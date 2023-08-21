SpartanNash supports Maui relief efforts with food deliveries, donations

SpartanNash coordinated with Convoy of Hope to deliver two truckloads of food, supplies and bottled water to survivors in Maui.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To help support those recovering from the wildfires in Maui, SpartanNash has donated two truckloads of food and supplies, along with a $25,000 donation.

Wildfires broke out on the island of Maui on Aug. 8, quickly spreading to destroy the historic town of Lahaina and causing over 100 deaths so far. Thousands have been displaced by the fire—including a West Michigan resident—and the search for those missing is now underway.

In response, SpartanNash donated two truckloads of food, bottled water and supplies. The organization also contributed $25,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation in collaboration with the American Logistics Association (ALA).

SpartanNash's donations were coordinated through a partnership with Convoy of Hope, an organization that provides aid to those in need. Since the fires broke out, Convoy of Hope has sent supplies and more than 100 volunteers to help.

“The destruction and devastation caused by the wildfires in Maui is heartbreaking,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “As a People First company, we are dedicated to committing time and resources to communities in need. SpartanNash is proud to work with Convoy of Hope and ALA to provide essential items and comfort for residents at this dire time.”

This is not the first time SpartanNash has provided relief around the world. Just this year, SpartanNash donated supplies to survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, as well as to victims of severe flooding in California.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.