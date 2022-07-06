Michigan's own Special Olympic bowlers play for gold in Orlando

Michigan has four bowlers, two men and two women, including West Michigan's Amanda Davis, who said she's doing well, but wants to do better.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Special Olympics USA Games continues Tuesday in Orlando as four Michigan bowlers took the the lanes.

"I can do better, there's always room for improvement, but overall, I love it. I am super excited to be back with my athletes, my coaches, my volunteers, it feels amazing to be back," said Davis.

The bowlers are at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Florida for the competition. The venue is about 30 minutes from the main hub of events.

Medals will be awarded Tuesday night for the singles competition and the doubles are planned for tomorrow.

The Special Olympics USA Games run through Saturday and 13 On Your Side will have all the updates on our website.

