KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- She resolved to make a big change to a healthy lifestyle, through exercise, sports and diet.

Because of her hard work, Kayla Cornell of Comstock Park is the Special Olympics Michigan Healthy Athlete of the Year.

She's now featured on cases of bottled water at sold at SpartanNash stores and will be out signing autographs.

If you didn't get a chance to stop by the Family Fare in Rockford on Wednesday, there are four other chances to get your autograph.

Friday, May 4, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cornell will be at the D&W at Knapp's Corner. She'll at the Sparta Family Fare on Sunday, May 6 from noon to 2 p.m. On Thursday, May 10th, Cornell will sign autographs at the Family Fare on Northland Drive in Grand Rapids from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Finally, on Sunday, May 13, she'll be at the D&W on Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kayla has lost 35 pounds and will compete in swimming at the state summer games in four weeks. She's been involved with Special Olympics Michigan for 15 years.

SpartanNash stores are also raising money for Special Olympics with a special coupon promotion. Their annual retail scan campaign runs May 2-13. Customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 to Special Olympics Michigan in the checkout lane and get SpartanNash coupons.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM