Special Olympics Summer Games start Saturday

MICHIGAN, USA — Saturday evening is the opening night for the first-ever Special Olympics Virtual Summer Games presented by SpartanNash.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the Special Olympics Michigan Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The 15-minute-long ceremony will be hosted by 13 ON YOUR SIDE’s own Juliet Dragos, who is a Special Olympics Michigan Board member. Special guests will also be present, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and WWE superstar Big Show.

The ceremony will end with the Special Olympics athlete oath and the lighting of the Flame of Hope by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Michigan members.

This year, the summer games is taking place from July 19 to July 25. This lines up with the Global Week of Inclusion, “which aims to celebrate everyone’s abilities while amplifying the message to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities,” according to Special Olympics.

During this week, athletes will choose from a list of nearly 20 sporting events. Participants will then submit their scores for virtual awards.

Additionally, Special Olympics Michigan will host various interactive activities across different social media platforms, including opening and closing ceremonies, a virtual victory dance, and special events and activities.

“Since 1985, we have been proud partners of Special Olympics Michigan, and we are honored to continue that tradition this year,” said Kathy Mahoney, SpartanNash Chief Legal Officer and President of the SpartanNash Foundation Board of Trustees.

“As we all make adjustments to daily activities – including sports and athletic competitions – we are proud to support Special Olympics athletes as they adapt, overcome and have fun doing it.”

