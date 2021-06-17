Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health announce plans to merge

The new system will have headquarters in both Grand Rapids and Southfield and will be composed of more than 64,000 team members.

MICHIGAN, USA — Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health announced Thursday they are planning to merge into one, new health system. According to a release, the new organization will operate 22 hospitals and 305 outpatient locations in Michigan.

“Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health are leaders in our respective markets, and by bringing together our organizations to create a new system, we have the opportunity to deliver greater value in high-quality and affordable health care to our communities,” Spectrum Health President & CEO Tina Freese Decker said.

“Together, we can provide a more personalized experience that prioritizes individuals’ health while also attracting and retaining great talent to our vibrant communities.”

According to the release, the organization will focus on the following shared goals:

Improving health and health equity

Enhancing the consumer experience

Improving health care quality, value and outcomes

Making health care more affordable for the communities we serve

Ensuring the voices of team members and physicians are heard

“Our organizations share complementary strengths in areas such as quality and have similar missions, visions and values,” Beaumont Health President & CEO John Fox said.

“We also both have deep relationships in our communities that are built upon providing excellent care and service. Together, we can leverage both of our strengths to further our focus on providing exceptional care for our communities.”

