Spectrum Health offering financial support to bring cure to Grand Rapids violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health is supporting a new violence prevention program in Grand Rapids.

The health system is giving financial support to bring Cure Violence Global mid-summer to Grand Rapids.

On Tuesday, April 27, the Grand Rapids City Commission will consider approval of a contract with Cure Violence Global. The contract would allow for the training and technical assistance with a unique health approach to violence interruption and prevention.

In recent years, Grand Rapids has seen an increase in violent crime. In 2020 alone, the city experienced a 21.7% increase in aggravated assaults and a 92.9% increase in homicides. 2021 is already showing an 11.9% increase in aggravated assaults and a 19.4% in robberies.

If the city approves the contract, the city will contribute $75,000 towards the first year of operation. The city would also approve of two additional years of funding to continue the program. Spectrum Health has dedicated $300,000 in support of the program.

Cure Violence will help interview and select candidates to serve as Cure Violence front line staff and interact with members of the community, provide “onboarding training” for staff and management, and facilitate Violence Interruption and Reduction Training (VIRT) for outreach workers and violence interrupters.

Cure Violence has shown successful in other places like New York City, where gun injuries have gone down 37-50% since its implementation.

More information on the program can be found here.

