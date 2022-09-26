Spectrum Health opens youth clinic to address mental health needs of teenagers, young adults

It's estimated that about 75 percent of mental health conditions begin by age 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. — West Michigan's largest healthcare system is opening a new behavioral health clinic to target the mental health needs of teenagers and young adults.

The team at this Spectrum Health clinic hope to address a variety of mental health conditions like anxiety, depression and substance use disorders. A team of experts in psychiatry, psychological testing and psychotherapy staff will be at the clinic.

"We've come a long way in being able to talk about behavioral health needs and mental health disorders," Natalia Szczygiel, psychiatry and behavioral medicine director of operations, says.

Szczygiel says the transition of high school to college or the workforce, along with the change to more independent lifestyles, can be a struggle for some.

"A lot of young adults go through a lot of changes during this time, and so this specialized team will be able to stabilize them and help them in their journeys," she says.

It's estimated that about 75 percent of mental health conditions begin by age 24.

"That's why early interventions during this time are so critical," Szczygiel says.

She says both patients and providers, within Spectrum Health and outside agencies, have acknowledged that because the demand for these services is so high, so is the wait time to get them.

"[Providers are] saying 'The waitlist to get in for services is so long [that] my patients are having to wait over six months, is there anything that we can do?'" Szczygiel says. "So really, that's why we develop this clinic to try to get patients in as fast as possible with early interventions and treatments so that they can be on their way in their new transitions in life."

People can make in-person and telemedicine appointments for themselves or their children through a referral from their primary care provider or by calling Spectrum Health at 616-447-5820.

This clinic is made possible by about 200 donations by individuals and organizations to create more access to mental health care.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.