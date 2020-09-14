Spectrum Health says scammers are pretending to be its employees looking for personal information

Spectrum Health officials confirm these calls are a scam called "vishing."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health is warning patients and Priority Health members of a new scam where deceptive callers are looking for personal health information.

Spectrum said it has already received reports about the calls. The hospital network says scammers are pretending to be from Spectrum or Priority Health. The callers ask for personal information, including member numbers and other protected health information.

Spectrum Health officials confirm these calls are a scam called “vishing,” where the caller will use flattery and threats to pressure individuals into giving them information, money and even access to personal devices. These fake phone calls can even “spoof” caller ID and appear to be from a Spectrum Health phone number.

“These are not the type of questions our employees would ask in a legitimate phone call from Spectrum Health or Priority Health,” said Scott Dresen, senior vice president and chief information security officer. “For example, we would never ask someone to tell us their password for the Spectrum Health App. Best practice is to be wary of any unexpected call from your health care provider.”

Dresen advises that anyone receiving such a call to hang up and call their provider to confirm if there is a legitimate need for information. “A better option is to let a questionable call go into voicemail which will allow you the opportunity to confirm its legitimacy.”

Here are some tips to avoid giving out personal information to the wrong person:

Never share account passwords or temporary verification codes with anyone. Spectrum Health will never ask you for this information when you need support.

Do not provide personal information such as birth date, social security number or home address.

Do not confirm your employment or your personal information.

Do not give out any financial information.

Ask for the name of the person calling and a number to call back. Scammers won’t provide a valid number that would allow you to call back.

Dresen says that if you do receive a vishing call, you should report it to the FCC Consumer Complaint Center as an Unwanted Call Complaint. Also, if you think you may have mistakenly given out information about your health records or your account, you should contact Spectrum Health App Support as soon as possible at 877-308-5083.

