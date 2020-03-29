Spectrum Health says it is temporarily closing emergency department triage tents at most of their hospitals because of wind gusts reaching between 35-45 mph on Sunday afternoon.

The tents at Blodgett Hospital and at all Spectrum Health regional hospitals are closed until 7 a.m. on Monday. The triage tents at Butterworth Hospital and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital remain open because they are protected by building overhangs.

The tents were set-up to screen incoming patients for symptoms of COVID-19.

The drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site at 1300 Michigan St. SE has also been temporarily closed due to high winds. The drive-up site is by appointment only and it is for people who have already been screened by a healthcare provider.

"Patients have been notified and rescheduled," Spectrum Health said in a statement.

The healthcare facility said they are monitoring the weather and consulting with the National Weather Service in case plans to reopen tents need to be modified. NWS said wind gusts will gradually subside overnight.

"People with serious symptoms should go to the emergency department, otherwise call the Spectrum Health hotline at 616-391-2380," a statement read.

