Spectrum Health tightens visitor restrictions as COVID numbers increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Spectrum Health is implementing new visitor restrictions as an increasing number of patients are admitted with COVID-19.

The hospital network announced the changes Wednesday, saying the revised policies will “reduce the number of people in its Grand Rapids and regional hospitals and outpatient care sites.”

These are the new restrictions, starting Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Patients at Spectrum Health emergency departments, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab locations are allowed only one adult visitor.

Adult inpatient areas allow two adult visitors, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay.

Patients in labor and delivery are allowed two visitors.

COVID-19-patients are allowed only one adult visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

Spectrum Heath pediatric patients may have two adult visitors in the emergency department, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab.

Pediatric inpatient areas allow two adult visitors, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay.

Pediatric COVID-19-patients are allowed two adult visitors, who must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

The restrictions apply to the following Spectrum Health hospitals and nearby physician offices and ambulatory care sites:

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center

Spectrum Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital

Spectrum Health Pennock

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Spectrum Health United Hospital

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

