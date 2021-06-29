Spectrum Health to add gender-neutral bathrooms in Grand Rapids hospitals

The hospital system is converting their single-occupant restrooms into gender-neutral spaces across Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the next several months, Spectrum Health will be converting all their single-occupant restrooms into gender-neutral spaces across Grand Rapids. The project will begin with the Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital’s 300 single-stall restrooms.

The healthcare system is making this change in hopes of creating a more welcoming environment for all patients and staff. Their goal is to eliminate fear of discrimination for LGBTQI+ visitors and create an inclusive, affirming space for all.

“Spectrum Health is looking to celebrate this progress as one more step in being a gender-affirming organization,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan.

“We are hopeful that this initiative will provide the LGBTQI+ community and their loved ones and supporters with a more welcoming, positive experience.”

The project is as easy as adding new, all-gender restroom signage outside each restroom – however, the health care team says the initiative means much more.

Spectrum administration stated that restroom access is a health and safety matter. The best workplace policies provide options including single-occupancy, gender-neutral facilities, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

They took into account that a lack of affirming spaces can negatively impact the mental health of those in the transgender and non-binary communities, a study in The Journal of Adolescent Health shows. Among gender minority youth who experienced bathroom discrimination, 85% reported depressive moods and 60% seriously considered suicide.

Spectrum also thought about stressors for minorities in the workplace, including lack of access to an affirming restroom. These concerns are associated with greater distress and lower job satisfaction. Providing safe and easy restroom access for all individuals who use their facilities is one way to help reduce minority stress.

After the Butterworth Hospital, the project is expected to expand to four other Grand Rapids area health centers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.