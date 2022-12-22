Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm

Hospitals, emergency rooms and urgent care centers will remain open.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through.

Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent care centers will remain open to serve patients and the community.

All in-person visits that have been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 will be canceled, while virtual care, virtual urgent care and in-person urgent care services are still being offered.

Patients are being asked to call their physician's office before traveling if they have any questions.

You can find a complete list of what offices and services are open and closed is available here.

